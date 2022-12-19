Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Northeast has been the prime focus in all developmental agendas of the Centre and Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards the transformation of this region through better modes of transportation.

The Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect the Northeastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is one such project which is likely to be completed soon.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces LPG Cylinders at Rs 500 to BPL Families.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway said that the project once completed will mark the dawn of a new era in terms of communication and commerce, in the Northeastern region of the country, especially Mizoram.

The Bairabi-Sairang project is aimed to create an additional 51.38 km railway track in Northeast India. The Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project consists of 55 major bridges which require about 42,000 MT of steel to be fabricated, transported and erected.

Also Read | India, Indonesia Hold Meeting on Development of Connectivity Between Andaman and Nicobar Island and Aceh Province.

He said record 35,000 MT of steel has been fabricated in the last 14 months and about 30,000 MT has been transported to various work sites. "Transportation of fabricated girders to bridge sites through various bridge sites is a very difficult and challenging task that is being done with round-the-clock deployment of trailers and heavy machines for assisting in sharp curves of narrow hilly roads and pulling/pushing at steeper gradients of these trailers," De said.

He further said that the erection of the steel girders is a critical activity of the project.

"In spite of cold nights and remote areas, the work is being executed 24x7 to expedite the progress. Though there are many challenges in the execution of this project very less working seasons due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labour in Mizoram etc, Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts for fulfilling its commitment of the earliest commissioning of the project. Work at all project sites is going on even at night shift," De said.

The NF Railway CPRO also said that, with its completion, tourism and socio-economic development of the state and the region will get a much-needed boost.

"Once operational, the project will prove to be important for connecting Mizoram with the rail network. People of the region will get long-distance access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods can be done to Mizoram to cater to the needs of the people," the NF Railway CPRO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)