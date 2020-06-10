India News | Bajwa Takes Charge as Chairman of Parliamentary Panel on Subordinate Legislation

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

Bajwa was appointed as Chairman of the Committee on May 22, by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation examines bills which seek to delegate powers to make rules, regulations, by-laws or amend earlier laws that delegate the powers of Parliament to another authority.

The panel also scrutinises and reports to the Rajya Sabha whether the rules, regulations, by-laws etc conferred by Constitution or delegated by Parliament are being properly exercised.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation presently consists of nine members from the Rajya Sabha, including Bajwa.

The other members of the panel are K K Ragesh, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, M V Rajiv Gowda, Vikas Mahatme, Surendra Singh Nagar, Amar Patnaik, V Vijayasai Reddy and Pradeep Tamta.

