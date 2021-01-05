New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Amid speculations about resignation during his Delhi visit, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said he would be ready to resign if the party wanted to replace him.

Speaking to ANI, Thorat said, "There is no connection between my Delhi visit and change of Maharashtra Congress President. I have been holding many responsibilities so there may be speculations about it. I have told the party if they have someone who can work for the party, I am ready to resign as the state president."

The Maharashtra Congress President expressed his opinion about tendering responsibilities to youth for leading the party in the state. "I want any youth shall lead the state. We will provide all support to the new leader to strengthen the party in the state," added Thorat.

Asked whether he had issues with Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, Thorat refuted that and said, "There is no rift with HK Patil, he is a nice person and we are working together."

Thorat is also the Minister for Revenue in Maharashtra. (ANI)

