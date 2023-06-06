Kolkata(West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): South Eastern Railways on Monday informed that so far, 77 bodies of the deceased in the Balasore three train collision accident have been identified.

It also said that monetary compensation is being granted to the next of kin of the deceased and injured victims.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Accident: Seven Women Killed, 20 Others Injured As Tractor Travelling to Wedding Overturns in Guntur (Watch Video).

"Many passengers suffered casualties and injuries in the tragic accident (Balasore train accident). Rescue operations were over and injured were taken to the nearby hospitals," South Eastern Railway said in a press release.

"The mortal remains of the deceased victims are being handed over to their family members. As of now 77 bodies of the deceased were identified at Balasore, Soro and Bahanagabazar," added the release.

Also Read | EU Asks Big Tech to Label AI-generated Content.

Train no. 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Exp and Train no. 12864 Sir M Visvervaraya-Howrah Superfast Express got derailed near Bahanagabazar railway station on June 2.

Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while Prime Minister's Office declared Rs 2 lakh for the families which lost their members in the tragedy.

"Though no compensation is enough to match the sorrow of the grieved families, yet as an Ex Gratia, monetary compensations are being granted to the deceased and injured victims of this tragic incident," South Eastern Railway said.

Survivors, family members of the victims can approach Balasore station, hospital or may contact at the helpline numbers of Balasore (8249591559, 7978418322, Rly no. 64810, 9439981999) and claim their ex-gratia Relief by producing valid documents, the press release said.

At this hour of grief, Railways is trying to extend all hands to help the victims and their family members, said South Eastern Railway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)