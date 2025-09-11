New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A fire incident was reported in Old Delhi's Ballimaran area, which later turned out to be a "hoax call", as per the Delhi Fire Service.

"It was a hoax call; no fire incident happened at Ballimaran," DFS said in a statement.

Earlier, responding to the hoax call, the DFS dispatched four fire tenders to the incident spot. (ANI)

