New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma on Friday alleged that residents of Ballimaran area faced "religion-based discrimination" by the previous AAP government in getting water connections in the walled city.

Verma, along with officials, visited Nabi Kareem area under Ballimaran constituency represented by AAP MLA and former minister Imran Hussain, where he met local residents and inspected drainage and water supply systems.

"There has been a clear pattern, while a few individuals received preferential treatment, vast sections of the population were ignored. In areas like Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, many families were denied basic civic amenities for years not because of a lack of resources, but because of their religion," alleged Verma.

There was no immediate response available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Hussain on Verma's charges.

The water minister added that "previous governments, as well as the sitting MLA from Ballimaran, who served as a cabinet minister at the time, failed to provide equitable development across the constituency".

In a post on X, Verma said previous governments discriminated against this area on the basis of religion, due to which people were deprived of basic facilities and added that the new BJP government in Delhi believes in inclusive development without discrimination.

Verma further stated that during the tenure of the previous government, "numerous illegal" water connections were issued in the area, often bypassing regulations.

The minister said he has fetched all the related files to get the matter thoroughly examined.

Wherever necessary, illegal connections will be reviewed, regularized if justified, or acted upon if found improper. The goal is fair delivery of public services, he said.

