Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the transformative impact of Banas Dairy in Kashi and said that the dairy has rewarded hard work and given wings to aspirations.

"Banas Dairy has reshaped the lives and destinies of thousands of families, The dairy has rewarded hard work and given wings to aspirations. The efforts have enabled many women in Purvanchal to become Lakhpati Didis, transitioning from concerns of sustenance to a path of prosperity," PM Modi said after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development works in Varanasi.

Also Read | Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Draft Explained: No CNG Auto Registration From August, Ban on Petrol, Diesel and CNG-Powered 2-Wheelers From Augsut 2026 Among Proposals To Curb Pollution.

PM Modi said that this progress is evident not only in Banaras and Uttar Pradesh but across the country.

"India has become the largest milk producer globally, with a nearly 65% increase in milk production over the past decade", he highlighted, attributing this success to millions of farmers and livestock owners, recognizing that such achievements are the result of continuous efforts over the last ten years.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Wanted Pakistan's Highest Award for Gallantry 'Nishan-E-Haider' Award for 9 LeT Terrorists Killed During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

PM Modi said that the initiatives undertaken to advance the dairy sector in mission mode, including linking livestock owners to Kisan Credit Card facilities, increasing loan limits, and introducing subsidy programs.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the free vaccination program against Foot and Mouth Disease to protect livestock, as well as efforts to revive over 20,000 cooperative societies for organized milk collection, incorporating lakhs of new members.

He underlined the focus on developing indigenous cattle breeds and improving their quality through scientific breeding under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

These initiatives aim to connect livestock owners with new development pathways, better markets, and opportunities," he said.

PM Modi lauded the Banas Dairy complex in Kashi for advancing this vision across Purvanchal and noted that Banas Dairy has distributed Gir cows in the region, with their numbers steadily increasing, and has begun arrangements for animal feed in Banaras.

He commended the dairy for collecting milk from nearly one lakh farmers in Purvanchal, empowering them and strengthening their livelihoods.

The Prime Minister mentioned the privilege of distributing Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to several senior citizens. He highlighted the sense of satisfaction evident on their faces, calling it a testament to the scheme's success.

He acknowledged the concerns families have had for their elders' healthcare and recalled the difficulties faced across Purvanchal 10-11 years ago regarding medical treatment.

Noting the drastic improvements in the region, he stated "Kashi is now becoming a health capital".

He remarked that advanced hospitals, once limited to cities like Delhi and Mumbai, are now accessible near people's homes and emphasized that "this is the essence of development--bringing facilities closer to the people."

Emphasising the significant strides made in healthcare over the past decade, not only increasing the number of hospitals but also enhancing the dignity of patients, PM Modi highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme as a boon for the poor, providing not just treatment but also instilling confidence.

He remarked that thousands in Varanasi and lakhs across Uttar Pradesh have benefited from the scheme, with every treatment, operation, and relief marking a new beginning in their lives.

He further noted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has saved crores of rupees for lakhs of families in Uttar Pradesh, as the government has taken responsibility for their healthcare.

Recalling his promise of free treatment for senior citizens, which led to the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, the Prime Minister highlighted that this initiative ensures free treatment for every senior citizen above 70 years of age, regardless of their income.

He remarked that Varanasi has issued the highest number of Vay Vandana cards, with nearly 50,000 cards distributed.

PM Modi emphasized that this is not just a statistic but a commitment to service, eliminating the need for families to sell land, take loans, or face helplessness for medical treatment.

He assured that with the Ayushman card, the government now bears the financial responsibility for their healthcare.

The Prime Minister highlighted the remarkable transformation of Kashi's infrastructure and facilities, which have earned widespread praise from visitors.

He noted that millions of people visit Banaras daily, offering prayers to Baba Vishwanath and bathing in the sacred Ganga, with many remarking on the city's significant changes.

He emphasized the challenges Kashi would have faced if its roads, railways, and airport had remained in the same condition as a decade ago.

He recalled the traffic jams during small festivals, where travelers had to navigate through the entire city, enduring dust and heat.

"The construction of the Phulwariya flyover, which has shortened distances, saved time, and brought relief to daily life," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the benefits of the Ring Road, which has drastically reduced travel time for residents of rural areas in Jaunpur and Ghazipur, as well as those from Ballia, Mau, and Ghazipur districts heading to the airport, eliminating hours of traffic congestion.

Underlining the improved connectivity in the region which has led to faster and convenient travel to cities like Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Azamgarh with widened roads, PM Modi remarked that areas once plagued by traffic jams are now witnessing the speed of development.

"The investment of approximately Rs 45,000 crore over the past decade in enhancing connectivity in Varanasi and surrounding regions," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi.

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Varanasi after the completion of 8 years of CM Yogi-Adityanath-led UP Government.

PM Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

The Prime Minister also transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)