Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam is in West Bengal on a four-day visit, an official said on Thursday.

Alam arrived in the state on Wednesday evening through the Indo-Bangla border in Murshidabad and will be staying in the district till Friday afternoon.

“The MOS foreign affairs Shahriar Alam arrived in Murshidabad district along with his family for some personal engagements. …On the evening of December 10, he will arrive in Kolkata. He has some official programmes on Saturday,” an official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission said.

He will participate in a book launch event and a discussion to commemorate 50 years of Indo-Bangla friendship at Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here on Saturday.

He will leave for the neighbouring country on Sunday morning.

