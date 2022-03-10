Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bangladesh's Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta thanked the government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back nine Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine.

Speaking to ANI, Dutta said, "I want to appreciate and thank the Government of India (GoI), particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for helping nine Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine. The Indian government brought back the students stuck in the war-hit country. It shows that both countries have strong bondage, our friendship is growing since 1971 and it is a continuing process."

She further said, "There should not have been a war between Russia and Ukraine. They should have solved their issue through bilateral talks."

Dutta also spoke on people from either of the countries crossing the border and entering the other. She said, "The people of both countries are poor and they cross the border unknowingly. It is a big issue and the soldiers of both the countries should be provided training to treat them properly."

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has also thank PM Modi, said Dutta. (ANI)

