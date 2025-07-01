New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national who was among the 300 illegal immigrants taken to Tripura onboard a flight from the Hindon Airbase and then deported has found her way back to the same locality in northwest Delhi in less than a month, an official said on Tuesday.

Suhan Khan (30), a transgender and a beggar in Shalimar Bagh, was nabbed along with six people on June 30 for illegally staying here, he said.

According to a senior police officer, she was initially nabbed by the police on May 15 in northwest Delhi and sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer.

According to a police source, she was among the many sent to Agartala on a flight from the Hindon Airbase in the first week of June.

"They were deported via the land border in Tripura to Bangladesh. However, Suhan pretended to be intellectually challenged and roamed the border area for some days. Then, taking advantage of the porous borders, she reentered India under the dark of the night," the source added.

Suhan travelled from Agartala to Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi and then reached the same locality where she used to stay before being deported.

"Suhan, along with six people, were apprehended on June 30. Three smartphones with a banned messaging app used by the accused to communicate with their families in Bangladesh were seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

He added that five transgenders, including Suhan, was found begging in Shalimar Bagh were detained for questioning during which their claims of being Indian nationals were found to be false.

A man and woman staying in India illegally were also apprehended from the same locality during early morning checks, the DCP added.

