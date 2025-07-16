Banihal/Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) In a novel way to combat absenteeism and boost education, authorities in a remote sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday issued an order linking the distribution of ration under the public distribution system (PDS) with 100 per cent attendance of school-going children.

However, the order issued by Gool Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Imtiaz Ahmad was withdrawn within hours without citing any reason.

"In order to ensure 100% attendance of students in schools, it is hereby ordered that henceforth parents of students enrolled in schools of zone Gool (upto 12th class) shall be provided ration on production of a attendance certificate of their wards to ration dealer of their respective Fair price Shops duly issued by Hol (head of Institute)/schools", the order issued by the Gool SDM read.

He said the order is issued in the interest of student education and keeping in view of the low attendance of students in schools of the zone.

Later, the SDM issued another order announcing the immediate withdrawal of his previous directive, which had sparked a debate among the people of the hilly area.

According to officials, the student attendance in schools across the sub-division has plummeted to just 40 per cent, raising serious concerns among authorities.

