Banihal/Jammu, May 18 (PTI) One person died and two others were injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Tuesday.

The vehicle was on its way to Neel from Makarkoot on Monday evening when its driver lost control on reaching Gugwani, resulting in the accident, Ramsoo Station House Officer Rouf Khan said.

The body of the driver, Shakeel Ahmad (19), was recovered, while two others -- Nazir Ahmad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad -- were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)