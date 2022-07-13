Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bank Note Paper India Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 2,500 crore in Odisha's Balasore to set up a bank note paper mill, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday.

Bank Note Paper India Pvt Ltd is a Government of India enterprise and a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.

According to CMO, the managing director of Bank Note Paper India called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday and briefed him about their project at Balasore. The company is planning to invest Rs 2,500 crore for the setting up of a banknote paper mill at Balasore.

The Chief Minister assured the officials to provide all necessary support from the state government. (ANI)

