New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a dim view of a Gurugram trial court's coercive orders against homebuyers, saying it would examine the matter as it was privy to "lot of information" about its functioning.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the district and sessions judge of Gurugram court to examine the matter where bailable and non-bailable warrants are issued by courts under cheque bounce cases under Negotiable Instrument Act for recovery of money from the homebuyers.

"We are getting a lot of information about the Gurugram trial court. We will look into it and see what can be done," the bench said.

The order came during the hearing of a batch of petitions filed by over 1,200 homebuyers, who booked flats under subvention plans in various housing projects in NCR region especially Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, alleging that they were being forced by banks to pay EMIs despite no possession of flats.

Some homebuyers through their counsel submitted that a Gurugram trial court was passing coercive orders against them in simple cheque bounce cases related to different housing projects under litigation and possession of their flats had been delayed.

The top court allowed the CBI to register 22 regular cases into the "unholy nexus" between the banks and developers to dupe homebuyers involving builders in NCR and development authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff.)