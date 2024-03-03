New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The AAP on Sunday attacked the BJP for fielding Bansuri Swaraj from the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, claiming she had represented "anti-national powers" in court, even as she hit back at Delhi's ruling party over its choice of candidate from the seat.

Delhi Minister Atishi said at a press conference that Swaraj -- the daughter of late BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj -- should apologise to the people of the country for taking up such cases and also demanded that the saffron party replace her.

Also Read | RJD Stands for 'Rights, Jobs, Development', BJP Is 'Factory of Lies', Says Tejashwi Yadav (Watch Video).

"Bansuri Swaraj has replaced Meenakshi Lekhi from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. She has represented anti-national powers in courts of law," the senior AAP leader claimed.

"She (Swaraj) represented the Chandigarh mayor who was elected by cheating in the recent mayoral polls. She has represented Lalit Modi, a fugitive, from 2012 to 2014 in courts of law," Atishi alleged.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Cow Dies After Biting Country-Made Bomb in Erode District, Two Arrested.

She also demanded that the BJP change its candidate from the constituency.

Hitting back, Swaraj questioned the AAP on its choice of candidate, who was allegedly beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

Responding to the AAP's allegations, she said, "I would like to ask the AAP -- why have you fielded a candidate who was beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar yesterday (Saturday)?"

"They have named a candidate who is not liked by his own party members. They can put allegations against us but people will give them a reply in the elections," she said.

The AAP has named Somnath Bharti as its candidate from the New Delhi seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)