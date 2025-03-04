New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday said that Bar and Bench are two sides of a coin meant for only one goal -- quest for justice.

Speaking at a felicitation event for four apex court judges organised by the All India Senior Advocates Association, Justice Kant said while judges do their best to ensure that no injustice is done to the litigants, equal responsibility also lies on the Bar to provide quality assistance.

"Bar and Bench are two sides of a coin meant for only one goal, i.e., the quest for justice. Our endeavour is to find the truth in every matter. As judges, we do our best to ensure that no injustice is done. But equal responsibility also lies on the Bar, which assists us to provide quality assistance.

"I am sure the enlightened Bar which India has is a huge wealth as far as judiciary is concerned. The Bar will continue to contribute and assist us and will be part of the mission and vision to provide affordable justice to the last man standing," Justice Kant said

The All India Senior Advocates Association felicitated Justices Manmohan, N Kotiswar Singh, R Mahadevan and K Vinod Chandran on their elevation as Supreme Court judges.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, association president and senior advocate P Wilson, and its secretary general and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala also spoke at the event.

