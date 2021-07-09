New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Raids are being conducted in the national capital and in adjoining states to apprehend those involved in the firing in the Bara Hindu Rao area here, which left two people dead, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road area, and information about it was received at the police control room around 9:20 pm, they said.

Three teams are raiding places in the city and its neighbouring states, the officials said and added that CCTV camera footage is being examined to identify the perpetrators.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30) while the identity of the other is being ascertained, they said.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Naeem Ahmed and police are investigating every angle, including property dispute, a senior official said.

Ahmed, who runs the Sanjeeda Nursing Home in the area, said, "I was standing in front of the nursing home on Thursday night when a man, in a black T-shirt, came and asked whether Covid vaccines were being administered."

"I told him that the vaccines are being administered at the Bara Hindu Rao hospital and at a dispensary near the nursing home. Then he left," he said.

Ahmed said while he was driving, a man came in front of his car and he thought he was a robber.

"My nephew, who was with me in the car, said the man was the same person who had come to enquiry about vaccination (at the nursing home). When we got down from the car and asked him to move away, he did not listen to us. His associates came and started manhandling us," he said.

Some locals caught hold of them, and they suddenly started firing, Ahmed said, adding that he entered a godown and saved himself.

"They chased my nephew but he escaped unhurt. But bullets hit two other men," he said.

Nawab Qureshi, who knows Ahmed, said, "When I came here last night, I learnt that around four to five persons fired on Ahmed and his nephew Muneef."

Ahmed has a property in Shahdara and it was disputed. Recently, a court, in connection with a case about the property, ruled in his favour, Qureshi said.

"When I called Ahmed last night, he said he does not have any idea about why he was attacked," he said.

Ahmed is into real estate and is also a social worker, Qureshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)