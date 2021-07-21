New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Two cousins were arrested from east Delhi's Gazipur area for allegedly supplying heroin in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sajid Khan (24), and Wajid Khan (28), both residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

One kg heroin worth around Rs 2 crore in international market has been seized from their possession, police said.

“On July 13, police got information that two persons, involved in the supply of heroin, would come near Shamshan Ghat, Gazipur to supply the contraband. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended with two parcels of heroin,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they were cousins and involved in drug trafficking for the last five to six years. In 2016, they were caught by the UP police, the DCP said.

The accused further told police that they were experts in making heroin by using crude material and chemicals. They used to purchase the crude (poppy head extracts) and chemical from Bareilly and manufacture the heroin, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

