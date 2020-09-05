Bareilly, Sep 5 (PTI) Bareilly District Magistrate Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said.

After the official was tested positive for the infection, the entry of outsiders to the DM camp office has been stopped.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction Update: Building of Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya to Begin After September 17, Labourers to Undergo COVID-19 Test.

"In the test report, it has emerged that Bareilly district magistrate has tested positive for COVID-19. The district magistrate has quarantined himself at his residence. Officials of the municipal corporation have sanitised the DM camp office and residence." Said Bareilly Chief Medical Officer, Dr Vineet Kumar Shukla.

DM Kumar said on appearance of initial symptoms, he got himself tested for COVID-19, and he was found positive for the disease.

Also Read | Delhi Hit by Heavy Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorm, Video Shows Waterlogging in Teen Murti and Janpath Areas.

The DM has appealed to all persons who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)