India News | Bareilly: SSP, 25 Other Policemen Go into Quarantine

Bareilly (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A day after an additional superintendent of police tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the SSP and 25 other policemen went into quarantine on Monday.

Officials said while SSP Akhilesh Kumar Pandey went into home quarantine, 25 other policemen of the crime branch were quarantined at several facilities here.

Bareilly DM Nitish Kumar said the infected official is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Ranjan Gautam said five new cases were detected on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 137. So far, two people have died of the infection in the district.

