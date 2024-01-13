India News | Basavadi Sharana's Dream of Building Casteless Society Possible by Sharanas: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Kudala Sangama (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that Basavadi Sharana's dream to build a casteless society is possible by the sharanas. Sharana means one who is free of caste.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 37th Sharana Mela organised at Kudala Sangama as part of Lingayat Dharma Foundation Day.

Sharana Mela means a gathering of people who are free from caste.

"The Basavadi Sharanas made a social revolution in the 12th century. Our immobile caste system and social system were shaped by vested interests. God did not create this.The Chaturvarna system was created to instill inequality and keep the masses away from education. Basavadi Sharana's Vachana Movement abolished the Karma Siddhanta and superstitions. Basavanna completely rejected the theory of karma and rebirth", the CM said.

"Basavadi Sharanas said that Ayya means heaven and Elavo means hell. Basavadi Sharanas was opposed to discrimination in the name of religion. Therefore Basavanna said Iva Nammava. Iva nammava which held the greatest value, 800 years ago," he said adding that the caste system should be abolished only by sharanas.

