Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Basin trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) were conducted at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), according to the statement issued by the Indian Navy, on Monday.

According to the statement issued by the Indian Navy, "Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard worked as a cohesive team to ensure timely completion of all essential tasks leading up to Basin Trials of Aircraft Carrier."

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Centre Invites Union Leaders For Talks at Vigyan Bhavan Tomorrow to Break Impasse.

Basin Trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) were successfully conducted at Cochin Shipyard Limited in the presence of Southern Naval Commander Vice Admiral AK Chawla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)