Jagdalpur, Jan 23 (PTI) A bandh organised by a tribal body in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday in protest against the death of an infant girl in a cross-firing between security personnel and Naxalites recently evoked a mixed response.

The shutdown call was given by Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS) which has also extended its support to villagers protesting against "deforestation" to make way for coal mine projects in the Hasdeo-Arand region.

The bandh remained peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from the Bastar division, police said.

Business establishments in some cities under the division, including Jagdalpur, remained closed till late afternoon. The impact of the shutdown was least visible in the rest of the places.

The tribal-dominated Bastar division comprises seven districts- Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

"The bandh evoked a good response in all sections of society, especially from traders and businessmen who extended their support," claimed Prakash Thakur, president of the Bastar division of SAS, an umbrella body of tribal groups in Chhattisgarh.

A six-month-old girl was killed in an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Bijapur district on January 1, which left the girl's mother and two jawans of the District Reserve Guard injured.

Villagers are protesting against the cutting of trees in the bio-diversity-rich Hasdeo-Arand region for coal mines in north Chhattisgarh.

The bandh was supported by the Bastar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Business establishments and shops in Jagdalpur and headquarters of other districts, including Kondagaon and Kanker, remained shut till 2 pm.

The shutdown didn't evoke much response in districts like Narayanpur, Sukma and Dantewada.

Schools and essential services including hospitals, medical stores and ambulances, were kept out of the ambit of the bandh. Transport service in the region also remained unaffected.

