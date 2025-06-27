Bidadi (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George announced that battery storage systems must be installed in all solar power plants across the state in future.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a fully automated 5 GWh Battery Energy Storage unit set up by Pace Digitek's Lineage Power in Bidadi.

Also Read | Lohardaga Shocker: Woman Strangulated, Teen Grandson Hacked to Death in Sleep in Jharkhand, Family Feud Suspected.

"The solar power generated during the day must be stored for use at night. To achieve this, battery storage systems capable of storing at least two hours of solar power must be integrated into all solar power plants," George said.

He emphasised the importance of storage in strengthening renewable energy infrastructure.

Also Read | Big Relief for Commuters! Government To Slash Toll on Elevated Highways, Flyovers and Tunnels to Half; Check Details.

"Renewable energy now contributes to 65 percent of Karnataka's total power generation. Although solar and wind energy production has grown significantly, effective storage systems are essential to capture this energy and supply it as needed. Storage ensures grid stability and enables better energy management, especially during periods of demand. The central government is also promoting storage projects to support this effort, and it is encouraging to see private companies actively participating," he said.

Highlighting Karnataka's legacy in the power sector, George added, "Karnataka has always been a leader in the power generation. The first hydroelectric power project in Asia was established during the reign of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. We must continue to build on this rich legacy. A new pumped storage project is now being launched at Sharavathi with the approval of the central government. I thank Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy for his support and cooperation."

Detailing the state's storage roadmap, George said, "Although Karnataka generates more power than its demand, we currently lack adequate storage. To address this, we plan to implement major storage projects, including 2000 MW through the Sharavathi Pumped Storage, 1500 MW at Varahi, 1000 MW at Pavagada, and a 2000 MW battery storage facility at Rapte. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Sharavathi project has already been approved by the Central Electricity Authority. The project will be developed between Talakalale in Shivamogga and the Gerusoppa reservoirs in Uttara Kannada, downstream of Linganamakki."

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, who inaugurated the battery storage unit, said that battery storage systems are crucial for achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"The central government is placing high priority on developing storage infrastructure to ensure that solar and wind power can be effectively utilized even during non-generation hours. It is encouraging that Karnataka is leading with projects like Sharavathi and Varahi pumped storage. Battery storage also offers immense investment potential, and I urge entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in this growing sector," he said.

He further added, "The first revolution in India was electricity, followed by television, and then the Internet and smart phones, which transformed our lives. Now, the next big change will come through battery storage systems, which will redefine how we consume and manage power. We are all set to witness this transformation."

T D Rajegowda, MLA and Chairman, KREDL, S R Mahesh, MLA, K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL, Prakashnath Swamiji, Avadhoota Vinay Guruji, Venugopal Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Pace Digitek-Lineage Power, and other dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)