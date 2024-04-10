Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Jaivir Singh, the BJP's pick from Mainpuri against Dimple Yadav, Wednesday said she had won in the bypoll riding on sympathy wave over SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's death but the "time has crossed" now.

Singh said the people are asking about her work in the constituency and claimed that she has no satisfactory answer to it.

He is "100 per cent" confident of winning the Lok Sabha elections on the basis of the people-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he claimed.

Dimple Yadav, however, said whoever contests from here will not make a difference and the SP will win the poll with a huge margin.

The BJP has declared Tourism minister Jaivir Singh Thakur as its candidate from Mainpuri which will go to vote in the third phase on May 7.

"She (Dimple Yadav) had won in the bypoll riding on sympathy wave over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. But now time has passed and people are asking for development work in the area to which the incumbent MP has no answer," Jaivir Singh told PTI over phone.

Works of Narendra Modi all these years and of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for seven years have won the people's appreciation. The people are rooting for the double engine government to further improve their life and livelihood, he said, and expressed confidence about winning the election "100 per cent".

Singh had been in Congress and in the SP during Akhilesh Yadav's government in the state from 2012-17 before switching over to the BJP in 2017.

"Someone had to be fielded by the BJP... Whoever comes from here, it will not make a difference. The Samajwadi Party is all set to win the Mainpuri seat by a huge margin." Dimple Yadav told PTI Videos on Singh's candidature.

Asked if she thinks there is any political challenge to her party, Dimple Yadav said, "We are getting massive support, love and blessings of the people. The results this time will be much better that that of the last time."

Dimple Yadav had won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in 2022, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

Considered as the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and got vacated after his death on October 10.

In 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes.

