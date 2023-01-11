New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they found two bodies in a hotel room in the police station limits of the national capital's Bawana.

Police said during an inquiry on the basis of information received from the hotel owner, they found a man and a woman dead inside their room. Both were aged around 21 years, the sleuths said.

Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla said prima facie, it appears that the man first killed the woman before killing himself, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said while scanning the CCTV footage, they observed that no one entered or exited the hotel room since the two deceased persons checked in around 10 am.

"The woman's body had an external injury mark on the neck while there were traces of frothing on the man's mouth along with a foul smell. There was also some vomit by the man's body and also a black fluid which also appears to be vomit," DCP Mahla said, adding that they also recovered a blood-stained knife and sulfa powder from the scene.

"The Crime Team, OND and FSL, Rohini have inspected the scene. Prime facie, it looks like the man killed the woman and before consuming Sulphas tablets to kill himself. The CCTV footage shows that no one entered or exited the hotel room since the deceased guests checked in," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

