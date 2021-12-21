New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday said it will write to the central government seeking investigation by the CBI or NIA of a lawyer's alleged murder on Sunday in the Alappuzha District of Kerala.

Advocate Rajnith Srinivas was hacked to death inside his house in front of his mother, wife and daughter on Sunday Morning.

“The BCI, being the representative body of the advocates is not supposed to sit tight over such brutal murders of advocates. Such incident of killings of the advocates is increasing day by day and the BCI has been demanding for the proper law to protect the Advocates and their family,” the CBI said.

BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said the council has resolved to write to the government of India demanding the matter to be investigated by some central agency like NIA or CBI.

“Only a central agency can find out the truth and the guilty could be punished,” it said.

