New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Bangladesh's request for a meeting between its interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit is under consideration, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar is learnt to have told a Parliamentary panel meeting here on Saturday.

At this year's first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs, several MPs raised concerns on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, asking what steps was India taking in this regard, sources said.

Also Read | Haryana: Man Shares Obscene Pictures in WhatsApp Group of Online Class of Students, Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail.

They said Jaishankar informed the members that the interim government in Dhaka has claimed that the attacks on Hindus were "politically motivated" and not "minority targeted".

Jaishankar briefed the MPs on ties with Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. He said he would speak about Pakistan and China separately at a later date.

Also Read | Cricket Betting and Online Gaming Addiction in Kalahandi: Suspended Panchayat Executive Officer in Odisha Arrested for Embezzling Govt Funds of Over 3 Crore.

Jaishankar was also learnt to have told the meeting that SAARC was inactive because of Pakistan's approach and thus India is trying to strengthen BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

He indicated that Prime Minister Modi may attend the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok from April 2 to 4 in Thailand, but did not confirm the visit at the meeting today, the sources said.

He also informed the meeting that the Prime Minister would visit Sri Lanka next month.

Asked whether the Prime Minister is expected to meet Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Mohammed Yunus and hold bilaterals with him on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Jaishankar remained non-committal saying it is under consideration, the sources said.

Several MPs including K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari (both Congress), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Mukul Wasnik (Congress) raised the issue of targeted killings of Hindus and what the government was doing to stop them.

Jaishankar said the government was engaged with the interim dispensation in Bangladesh at various levels and the issue has been raised.

The government would continue to do so, he said.

Bangladesh remained the main topic of discussion with almost all the MPs engaging on the issue.

Some MPs including those from the South raised the issue of fishermen's livelihood and their problems with Sri Lanka.

A section of the members also raised the issue of drugs and arms being smuggled into the country from both Pakistan and Myanmar, with the minister saying the government is seized of the matter and has been raising the issue with the concerned.

"Concluded the first Consultative Committee Meeting of 2025 for External Affairs. A useful discussion on India's relationship with Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

"Thank P Margherita, Manish Tewari, Vaiko, Vikram Sahney, K C Venugopal, Kesridevsinh Wankaner, Anil Firojiya, Abdussamad Samadani, GK Vasan, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Mukul Wasnik and Gurjeet Singh Aujla for their active participation," Jaishankar said in a post on X while sharing a picture with the MPs.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry gave a detailed presentation on India's relations with Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)