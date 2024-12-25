Beed, Dec 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress senior leader Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said lawlessness shouldn't be allowed to go unchecked as it can deteriorate into very bad consequences after visiting the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

The murder of the Massajog village head triggered a huge political firestorm, with the Opposition accusing the BJP-led Mahayuti government of failing to take stern action and giving a long rope to an aide of a minister.

Congress MLA from Latur, Amit Deshmukh, accompanied Thorat when they visited family members of the slain sarpanch and offered condolences.

Family members of Deshmukh demanded "justice" when Thorat met them.

Santosh Deshmukh's brother apprised Thorat about the details of the case.

Thorat said the entire incident was shocking.

"Lawlessness cannot be allowed to go unchecked. If steps are not taken early, the lawlessness can produce very bad results," Thorat told reporters.

He cited purported instances wherein police in Beed had refused to lodge FIRs.

Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on December 9.

The case is investigated by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Arrested accused Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, and Pratik Ghule were remanded in police custody till January 6 by a court in Kaij on Monday. A fourth accused, Vishnu Chate, is in police custody till December 27.

Police had said that one of the accused, Vishnu Chate, had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company that had installed a windmill in Beed district and threatened to stop their operations if their demands were not met.

Deshmukh had tried to intervene and stop the extortion due to which he was abducted from his car. He is alleged to have been tortured and killed by the accused following which an FIR was registered against seven persons, including Chate, according to police.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar met the kin of Deshmukh last week and vowed against tolerating the atmosphere of intimidation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also called on the family.

