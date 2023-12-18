New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday said that he has received the report from the party's fact-finding team constituted to enquire into the atrocity committed against a tribal woman in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Taking to 'X', Nadda wrote, "Received the report by BJP Fact-Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the heinous atrocity committed against a tribal woman in Karnataka's Belagavi."

Targeting the Congress-led Karnataka government, he added, "The state government has been completely inept in ensuring women's safety and maintaining law and order. BJP will continue to raise the voice of the people to make sure that they get their due rights".

Earlier today On the Belagavi incident, BJP MP and member of the fact-finding team Sunita Duggal told ANI, "The BJP has always been serious about women's issues, especially PM Modi, whom the women of this country consider as their guardian...We went to the incident spot in Belagavi...We spoke to the victim as well and gathered information from the police. We have prepared the report accordingly".

A fact-finding committee from the Bharatiya Janata Party visited Belagavi on Saturday and saw the ground report to look into the incident involving the stripping and parading of a 42-year-old woman.

The fact-finding committee, comprised women MPs of BJP Aprajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli, Locket Chatterjee, and BJP National Secretary Asha Lakra.

A 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded, and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole early on Monday in Karnataka's Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

