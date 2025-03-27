Palakkad (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): BEML Ltd has launched its indigenously designed and manufactured High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) 12x12 at its Palakkad complex.

Developed for the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), DRDO, this state-of-the-art vehicle enhances operational mobility for India's Defence forces while advancing the nation's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat in strategic military assets.

The vehicle was formally launched by Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd, in the presence of G Ramamohana Rao, Director, VRDE, alongside BEML's functional directors and senior officials of both organizations.

The HMV 12x12 is engineered for extreme terrains and challenging climatic conditions, making it a vital asset for Defence operations. It is powered by a BSIII-compliant engine and features a 7-speed Allison Automatic Transmission, supporting a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 65 tons.

The vehicle has been developed through BEML's Futuristic Product Innovation and Incubation Centre (FPIIC), further reinforcing India's Defence self-reliance.

Speaking at the event, Shantanu Roy emphasized BEML's unwavering commitment to innovation, saying, "We are proud to introduce this cutting-edge, indigenous vehicle for our Defence forces. Developed at our Palakkad complex, this launch exemplifies BEML's philosophy of 'Beyond Possibilities."

G Ramamohana Rao said, "This collaboration with BEML to develop an advanced indigenous vehicle marks a significant milestone in strengthening India's Defence infrastructure. Congratulations to CMD and Team BEML for this achievement."

With the unveiling of the HMV 12x12, BEML continues to play a pivotal role in advancing India's Defence mobility solutions, leveraging its in-house expertise and world-class manufacturing capabilities to fortify national security and readiness. (ANI)

