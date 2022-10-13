Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered BEML Limited on Thursday said it is participating in the Defence Expo-2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The 12th biennial edition of the exhibition would be held from October 18 to 22.

The BEML said in a statement that it would exhibit its 'SARVATRA Bridge System', an armoured crew protected vehicle like ‘Medium Bullet Proof Vehicle (MBPV Mk-II)' ;Track Width Mine Plough (TWMP-T90); and Bulldozer with Hydrostatic Transmission drive technology (BD-50HST); in its outdoor stall.

BEML is exhibiting also its range of products like High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Engine, HMV Transmission, BMP tank Transmission, T-72 tank Transmission, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), GSLV mockup Structure, QRSAM Motor Casingetc., in its Indoor Hall, the state owned company said. The company added that its main focus is to display its capability, promote defence products, export opportunities for the defence equipment in foreign countries, interact with probable customers to understand their requirements for supply of customised specific products under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan mission and to explore collaborations with foreign companies.

“Also, BEML will be signing MoUs with major international and domestic players in the defence space during event. Moreover, it is also an opportunity to network with MSME and start-ups for maximising localisation/indigenisation,” the company said.

