Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly is likely to hold a discussion over Operation Sindoor to express gratitude to the armed forces, during its upcoming session from June 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday.

The session is likely to continue for at least two weeks, assembly sources said.

"There is likely to be a discussion on Operation Sindoor to express our gratitude to the Indian armed forces," Banerjee said.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Asked if there would be a discussion on the recent violence that erupted in parts of Murshidabad district during protests over the Waqf Act, Banerjee said, "First, let the opposition bring a proposal, then a decision will be taken."

Two persons were killed in the violence in April.

