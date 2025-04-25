Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Twelve university teachers' organisations on Friday accused the West Bengal government of attempting to meddle in the functioning of state-run higher educational institutions and "thrust the Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS)" on the varsities.

The organisations include the Jadavpur University Teachers Association, Calcutta University Teachers Association, Rabindra Bharati University Teachers Association, Bengal University Teachers Association, Teachers of Presidency University and Teachers of MAKAUT.

"We are of the opinion that whatever traces of autonomy of higher educational institutions are still left in the system shall be lost if this policy (HRMS) is implemented. Moreover, this policy shall turn universities into offices of the Higher Education Department by systematically snatching away all their rights, especially financial rights.

"It is a well-known fact that, as per the existing university acts the VC/registrar/finance officer of a university holds the position of Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of that university. The HRMS threatens to change even these basic structures of universities," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told reporters here.

Roy noted that the higher education department plans to appoint an officer to act as the DDO (drawing and disbursing officer) of the respective universities, which “goes against the existing university acts and statutes”.

"What is more alarming is that the universities shall even lose the right to pay salary, extend promotion or retirement benefits, disburse PF and gratuity amount to its employees. Also, the university authority shall have no say if the salary of an employee is withheld by the government for any whatsoever reason, including political or personal," he told PTI.

The university teachers organisations said they will be forced to start a “sustained movement, both on streets and in the courts”, seeking justice for the varsity employees if the department goes ahead with the move.

