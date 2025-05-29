Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has stirred controversy on Thursday by invoking a new political campaign dubbed 'Operation West Bengal', aimed at ousting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power.

The comments, made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to speak during a rally in Alipurduar, drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who issued a strong rebuttal within hours.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Receive Fresh Spell of Rain, Bringing Respite From Hot and Humid Weather (Watch Video).

Addressing a gathering before the Prime Minister took the stage, Majumdar claimed that under Modi's leadership, BJP workers would carry out 'Operation West Bengal' just like 'Operation Sindoor', referring to past political events where several male BJP workers were allegedly killed at the hands of TMC goons.

He warned that the saffron party was ready to sweep away the Trinamool Congress and throw it "into the waters of the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Kicks Off Nationwide 'Lab To Land' Campaign Under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' To Boost Agriculture.

"In Kashmir, Pakistan had wiped off the sindoor (vermillion) from the foreheads of mothers and sisters. Narendra Modi took revenge for that. Just like Operation Sindoor, we the soldiers of BJP will now carry out Operation West Bengal and overthrow the TMC," Majumdar told the crowd, thanking BJP workers gathered in large numbers.

The BJP leader also referred to recent incidents in Murshidabad, claiming that Hindu homes were being selectively targeted and set ablaze. Drawing parallels with the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s, he said, "I visited Murshidabad recently and saw houses burned down. Their only fault was wearing sindoor and tulsi malas. Kashmir and Murshidabad have now become one."

Majumdar called on party workers to gear up for a final battle against the TMC government.

"We must be ready to uproot Mamata Banerjee's government in 2026 and dump it in the Bay of Bengal," he declared.

Reacting sharply, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce counterattack on both Majumdar and Prime Minister Modi.

"They are talking about Operation Bengal. I challenge them to hold elections tomorrow. All central agencies are in your hands. We are ready," Banerjee told reporters here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)