Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The BJP teachers' cell of West Bengal held a rally on Friday in Kolkata protesting against alleged politicisation and corruption in the education sector in the state.

The "Save Education" rally started from in front of the Calcutta University on College Street and traversed around 4 kilometres to end at Esplanade in the heart of the city.

BJP MPs Subhas Sarkar and Soumitra Khan walked in the rally, which they said was held to protest against alleged discrepancies in the appointment of teachers, partisan treatment of contract teachers and politicisation of the education sector in West Bengal.

