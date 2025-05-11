Kolkata, May 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted all mothers on 'Mother's Day'. She said that a mother has always been an inspiration, love and passion and is present throughout our entire being. Banerjee, who was very close to her late mother, remembered her and paid homage to her.

"Mom is my mother. On Mother's Day, I salute all mothers from the bottom of my heart," she posted on X. "Mother' - the sweetest name in the world. Be it the mother of birth or the motherland - she is our inspiration, our love, our passion. She is present throughout our entire being," she added. Mother’s Day 2025 Quotes: Heartfelt Sayings, WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Instagram Captions, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Remind Her She Is Loved.

Mamata Banerjee Greets All Moms on Mother’s Day

*মা যে মোদের মা...* মাতৃ দিবস-এ সকল মা-কে আমার হৃদয় থেকে প্রণাম জানাই। 'মা' - পৃথিবীর সবথেকে মিষ্টি ডাক। তা সে জন্মদাত্রী হোন বা মাতৃভূমি - তিনিই আমাদের প্রেরণা, আমাদের ভালোবাসা, আমাদের আবেগ। আমাদের সমস্ত সত্তা জুড়ে তাঁর অবস্থান। আমার অনেক প্রকল্পে আমি মা-কে স্মরণ করেছি,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 11, 2025

"I have remembered and paid homage to my mother in many of my projects. The beginning of 'Mother - Earth - Manush' is with my mother!" the Bengal CM said. Stating that she has honoured mothers in many songs and poems she has penned, Banerjee shared a few lines from one such song in her post. Mother’s Day 2025 Wishes: Sweet Mom Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Express Your Love to Your Mother.

Mother's Day is celebrated on this day around the globe to honour the mother, motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers on society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)