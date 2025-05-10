Mother’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring the love, strength, and selfless sacrifices of mothers and maternal figures. Celebrated on the second Sunday of May in many countries, it serves as a reminder of the pivotal role mothers play in nurturing families and shaping lives with care, compassion, and unwavering support. Mother’s Day 2025 will be observed on May 11. On Mother’s Day 2025, let us remind her that she is loved and valued with these beautiful Mother’s Day quotes, heartfelt sayings, WhatsApp wishes, messages, Instagram captions, greetings, HD images and wallpapers.

On Mother’s Day, families come together to show appreciation through thoughtful gestures; ranging from heartfelt letters and handmade gifts to spending quality time. It is not only a celebration but also a chance to reflect on the everyday efforts of mothers that often go unnoticed yet make all the difference. As you observe Mother’s Day 2025, share these Mother’s Day quotes, heartfelt sayings, WhatsApp wishes, messages, Instagram captions, greetings, HD images and wallpapers.

Quote Reads: “When You Look at Your Mother, You’re Looking at the Purest Love.” Mitch Albom

Quote Reads: “A Mother’s Arms Are More Comforting Than Anyone Else’s.” Princess Diana

Quote Reads: “God Could Not Be Everywhere, so He Created Mothers.” Rudyard Kipling

Quote Reads: “A Mother’s Love Endures Through All.” Washington Irving

Quote Reads: “All I Am, I Owe to My Mother.” Abraham Lincoln

Quote Reads: “My Mother Is a Walking Miracle.” Leonardo DiCaprio

Quote Reads: “Motherhood: All Love Begins and Ends There.” Robert Browning

Quote Reads: “Being a Mom Isn’t a Job—It’s a Calling.” Oprah Winfrey

Sending warm wishes and greetings on Mother’s Day is a meaningful way to express gratitude and love. Whether it’s a simple message, a poetic note, or a heartfelt phone call, these small acts of appreciation can deeply touch a mother’s heart and remind her of how valued she is. In today’s digital age, people also share greetings through social media, e-cards, and video messages, reaching even those who are far away. A sincere “Happy Mother’s Day” with a few personal words can brighten the day and strengthen the bond shared with one of the most important people in our lives.

