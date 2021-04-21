Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last seven days to comply with the coronavirus protocols.

Chowdhury, who is one of the key campaigners of the Congress-ISF-Left alliance in the ongoing assembly elections, said he would continue to campaign through virtual platforms.

"I have been tested Covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with Covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives," the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Congress leader a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection.

"Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da," PM Modi tweeted.

