Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday said suspension of administrative work in state-run BR Ambedkar BEd University was unfortunate and the officiating vice-chancellor should resign for failing to run it.

VC Soma Bandyopadhyay has not been attending office since Thursday citing problems following the varsity's recent move not to recognise 253 private BEd colleges in the state for not adhering to AICTE guidelines, an official said.

"I have sent a mail to the higher education department on the issue informing them about the development," the VC told reporters earlier.

Reacting to the development, Basu said, "If there is a problem, she should step down. Why shut the university for that? Such whimsical acts should come to an end."

"Since she was appointed by the governor, who is ex-officio chancellor of state universities, she should have informed Governor CV Ananda Bose about her problem instead of shutting down the institution."

The minister said legal advice will be taken by the government to deal with the situation.

