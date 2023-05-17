West Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): At least nine people have so far been killed, while several others are injured in a massive blast incident that occured at a firecracker factory in West Bengal's West Medinipur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated a probe into the incident on directions of the state government.

According to the sources, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Kolkata reached the spot at 9.45 pm on Tuesday and launched an investigation with the help of forensic experts after the state government handed over the case to CID.

East Medinipur Superintendent of Police, Amarnath K said, "Till now, 9 bodies have been recovered and efforts are being made to find out if there was any other killed in the incident. Two people seriously injured in this incident have been referred to Kolkata's SSKM from Egra Super Specialty Hospital."

"It was an illegal betting factory. There have been 3 to 4 cases against this factory in the past as well. It was raided many times, but the accused kept operating it. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh," the SP said further.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID,"

CM also announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased people, and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

The blast occurred around 11:00 am at Khadikul village under the Egra police station.

Initially, seven people were reported killed in the incident, while seven others were critically injured.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire was brought under control, and the rescue operation was started.

"Seven (as per the latest update) were dead in the incident. Seven are critically injured. The state government is deeply saddened by the incident and compensation will be provided to them. Prior to this too, the owner was arrested. FSL and Bomb Squad have been informed and legal proceedings are being carried out," officials had said earlier.

"We are searching the area. Fire has been put out," Amitabh Maiti, one of the firefighters, said.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident.

"Wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request a comprehensive investigation into the bomb blast incident in Egra, West Bengal. The blast has raised serious concern about the safety of the residents of the area and this matter needs serious attention," Majumdar said in a tweet. (ANI)

