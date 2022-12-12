Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in the waste dumping yard of a hospital in Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury or casualty, they said.

“There was an incident of blaze at Belur Hospital's dumping yard. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour,” the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The spot where the fire broke out was not near the blocks housing patients, a hospital official added.

