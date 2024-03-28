Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) The West Bengal government has announced localised public holidays in the respective constituency during seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, and assembly by-elections, an official said on Thursday.

All the state-run government offices, undertaking organisations, corporations, boards, statutory and local bodies, and educational institutions within the parliamentary constituencies and the assembly seats will remain closed on the respective dates of polling so that every employee can exercise his or her franchise, he said.

An order in this regard has been issued by the state, the official said.

"The labour department will issue suitable instructions to shops and commercial and industrial establishments, including tea gardens, to declare the said dates for the parliamentary and assembly constituency concerned as paid holidays for the workers to enable them to exercise their franchise," he said.

In case an employee is working outside his parliamentary or assembly constituency concerned and if the date of the polling has not been declared as a holiday in his place of work, he or she shall be permitted to cast vote by way of allowing special leave on that date, he added.

In fact, the days before the respective dates of polling, being the dates of dispatch, should be declared as local holidays for educational institutions, and state government offices which would be used as polling stations, sector offices, distribution-cum-receiving centres or for any other election-related purposes, the official said.

The state government also said that in case the polling process continues up to late hours on the poll dates resulting in the late release of the polling personnel from reception centres rendering it difficult for them to attend office on time the next day, they might be allowed 'special leave' on the day after polling, he added.

Elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. By-elections to two assembly constituencies will be held on May 7 (Bhagawangola) and June 1 (Baranagar).

