Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) At least four persons were injured when one of their colleagues attacked them with a knife following a disagreement at a West Bengal government office here on Thursday, police said.

Accused Asit Sarkar, a state government employee at Karigori Bhavan in the city's Newtown area, was arrested by the Techno City police station under Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

"Sarkar, a resident of Ghola in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas district, works in the technical education department. This morning, following a tiff with his colleagues over taking time off, he attacked them with a knife and then tried to flee. We have arrested him," a police officer said.

The injured were identified as Jaydeb Chakraborty, Santunu Saha, Sartha Late, and Sheikh Satabul. Two of them are in serious condition, police added.

"The accused was seen running through the streets of New Town with the knife. Police are investigating the incident to understand the motive behind his action," the officer added.

