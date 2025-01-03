Mumbai, January 3: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a woman allegedly stabbed her 65-year-old mother to death in Kurla. The alleged murder occurred on Thursday evening, January 2, in Kurla's Qureshi Nagar area. Police officials said that the woman killed her mother for "loving her elder sister more". The accused woman has been identified as Reshma Muzaffar Qazi (41).

The incident came to light after Reshma surrendered before the police and called her sibling after the murder, reports Indian Express. The victim was later identified as Sabira Bano Azgar Sheikh. Cops said that Reshma believed that her mother always favoured her elder sister, Zainabi. On the day of the incident, Reshma made an argument with her mother over the issue when the elderly woman visited Qazi's residence in the Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla East.

Woman Stabs Mother With Knife After Argument

Police officials said the argument took an ugly turn when Reshma took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her mother to death. At around 8 PM, the accused woman called her brother Akhtar, who in turn informed Zainabi about the murder. Zainabi, who rushed to Reshma's house, saw her mother lying in a pool of blood. She immediately alerted the police.

Accused Surrenders Befire Police

She told cops that her mother stayed with her most of the time as she paid for her mother's medicines. This led to a fight between the two sisters in the past. In 2021, Reshma had filed a police complaint against Zainabi over one such fight. Meanwhile, Sabira was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead. Amid this, Reshma surrendered before the police.

The police have registered a murder case and have placed Reshma under arrest. They also learned that the deceased woman had a son and three daughters, of which Reshma is the youngest.

