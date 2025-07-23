Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The West Bengal government is considering seeking legal advice to challenge the recent directive of the ECI to ensure full "financial and administrative independence" of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in the state by delinking it from the control of the Home department, a bureaucrat said on Wednesday.

The Trinamool Congress government, the official said, was seeing "this move" as politically motivated rather than an administrative necessity and hence was considering challenging it "appropriately".

"The ECI, though independent, cannot override the administrative norms and constitutional framework governing state structures. The unilateral directives of this nature amount to interference in state administration. We are evaluating the constitutional validity of this directive and will decide on the next steps based on legal counsel," the official told PTI.

Even if a distinct department for the CEO's office is created as asked by the Election Commission of India, it would still fall under the state's administrative framework, he said, adding that no precedence exists in other Indian states.

In a communication to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, ECI Under Secretary Ashutosh M said that the CEO's office needs to be delinked from the Home Department.

"The financial and administrative autonomy of the CEO is currently limited. Being under the Home Department compromises the neutrality of the electoral process. A separate, autonomous election department must be created," the communication stated.

The assembly elections in the state are due next year.

