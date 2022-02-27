Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence at different places during Sunday's elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked State Election Commissioner Saurab Das to brief him on the situation by 10 am on Monday.

Das should be “fully updated” on developments in the election process held on Sunday, which "prima facie indicates failure of democracy," a Raj Bhavan release said.

"State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das has been called upon to brief Guv anytime before 10 am tomorrow in view of alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode and systemic failure #SEC," Dhankhar said in a tweet, attaching the release.

A senior SEC official had earlier in the day said that “sporadic incidents of violence were reported. We noted disturbances in a few areas and took action”.

