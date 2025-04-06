Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted people on Ram Navami, and appealed to them to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner.

“On the occasion of Shri Ram Navami HG conveys his greetings to all. May Shri Ram bless us all. May Shri Ram guide us and show the right path,” Bose said in a post on X.

Banerjee, in another post on X, wished the celebration of Ram Navami success, in a peaceful manner.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all,” the chief minister added.

The West Bengal Police has taken all precautionary measures across the state to maintain law and order during the Ram Navami festivities, officials said.

