Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday visited the IIT-Kharagpur and interacted with the students and faculty members, the premier institute said.

Bose also witnessed the demonstration of supercomputer ‘Param Shakti' at the 'Centre for Computational & Data Sciences' during his visit to the institute campus here, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement.

“It is a moment of pride for IIT-Kharagpur to welcome the Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose. His presence in the campus was celebrated with great enthusiasm and his ideations towards the modern education system combined with ancient Indian roots were noteworthy,” Deputy Director Prof Amit Patra said.

The governor has promised to visit the institute again and spend more time with faculty and students, the statement added.

