Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohammed Yahiya, told reporters that prayers should be held in very small groups and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"As the entire healthcare system in the country is under severe stress due to the emerging situation, we should be careful not to allow assembly of people during prayers.

"If we can exercise restraint and follow every necessary restriction required to stop the spread, we will avert the third wave," he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 13 or May 14 depending on the sighting of the moon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)